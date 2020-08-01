Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AXDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 163,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,142. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 180,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,742,596.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 526,574 shares of company stock worth $5,036,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $117,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

