Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,065,000 after acquiring an additional 367,649 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,536. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,475 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

