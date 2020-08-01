Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,606,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. The stock had a trading volume of 889,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.