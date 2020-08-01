AdHive Price Tops $0.0005 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdHive has a market cap of $71,564.82 and approximately $63.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

AdHive (ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

