Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. 1,040,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 122,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Adient by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 415,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 89.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 524,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

