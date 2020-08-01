Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33.

AEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.42 on Friday. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $482.35 million, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

