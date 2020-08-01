Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33.
AEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $15.42 on Friday. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $482.35 million, a PE ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
