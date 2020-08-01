AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 1,570,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.75. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

