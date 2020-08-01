AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $67.92, 1,076,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 591,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 497,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

