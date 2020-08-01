Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.14, 2,167,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,631,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $521.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 183,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $693,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,276,950.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock worth $2,847,418. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 125,454 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

