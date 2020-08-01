Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

