Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of EADSY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 428,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
