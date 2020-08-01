Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 428,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

