Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 138.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,177,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 251,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

NYSE:AGI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.60. 2,834,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,269. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

