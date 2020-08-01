Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lowered by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,575 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,195. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

