Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,691. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $142,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

