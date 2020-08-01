Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

GOOG traded down $60.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,471.24. 165,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,376.69. The company has a market cap of $1,004.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

