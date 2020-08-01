Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,975.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded down $62.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,468.46. 164,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. The company has a market cap of $1,004.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,472.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,376.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212 shares of company stock worth $303,047 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

