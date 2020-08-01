American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 379,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. Cfra cut their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

