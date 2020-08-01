American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

NYSE AWR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.88. 719,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.