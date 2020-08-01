American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $221,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 39.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 451,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,636,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.39. 1,781,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.08. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

