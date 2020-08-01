American Tower’s (AMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.33.

AMT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,829. The company has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,220 shares of company stock worth $3,317,755. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

