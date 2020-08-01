American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Water Works by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $147.27. 793,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,156. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

