American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Update

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 793,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $148.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

