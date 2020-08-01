AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 843,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

