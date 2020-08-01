Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

