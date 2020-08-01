Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.05. 104,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27. The company has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.