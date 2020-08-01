Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $247.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $237.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
