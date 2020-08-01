Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $261.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $253.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $6.03 on Wednesday, reaching $240.11. 106,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,698. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

