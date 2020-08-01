AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Update

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMREP by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AMREP by 19,456,200.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.82. AMREP has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

