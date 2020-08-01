AMS AG/ADR’s (AMSSY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CSFB upgraded AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered AMS AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get AMS AG/ADR alerts:

AMS AG/ADR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.19. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMS AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.