Analysts Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $79.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.70 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $340.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $353.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $383.61 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $403.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inogen by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inogen by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. 391,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,824. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inogen has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

