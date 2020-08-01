Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $255.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $183.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.36. 640,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

