Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $25.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.22 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.30 billion to $27.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $19.85. 959,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,804,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.