Analysts Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.20. Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 391,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,824. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. Inogen has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

