Analyzing Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Origin Bancorp pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bank7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 2.04 $53.88 million $2.28 10.41 Bank7 $52.99 million 1.73 $8.23 million $1.96 5.06

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.80% 5.54% 0.59% Bank7 14.76% 8.19% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Bank7, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank7 0 2 1 0 2.33

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Bank7 has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Bank7 on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mortgage origination and servicing facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 41 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans; and residential real estate loans, mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as ATM services. It operates through seven branches in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

