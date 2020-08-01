Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.79.

PLAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. 2,304,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,114. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $63,846,049.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,144 shares of company stock valued at $12,659,450. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $52,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $30,907,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anaplan by 147.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,459,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,152,000 after acquiring an additional 869,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

