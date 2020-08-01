Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. 7,749,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,232,307. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

