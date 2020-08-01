ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 80,503 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6,374.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,503 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 322.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,129,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,049 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 69.6% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,867 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,249 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,493. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDB. TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

