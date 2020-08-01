ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,779,668 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,030,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,340,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

