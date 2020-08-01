ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 3.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $69,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $69.53. 20,558,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,609. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

