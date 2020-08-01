ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $46.38 Million Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492,146 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 826,377 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up 2.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $46,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 4,210,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,075. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

