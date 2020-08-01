ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $55.08 Million Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 2.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $55,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 23.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. 4,119,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $111.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

