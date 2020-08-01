ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 127.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 7,164,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,186. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.