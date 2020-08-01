ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,425,000. Micron Technology makes up 1.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.06% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 284,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of MU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,436,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.