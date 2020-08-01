ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $53.90 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 788,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,895,000. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.25% of Simon Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 45,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Truehand Inc boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 23,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $420,008.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,136,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,732. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

