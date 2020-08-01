Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ANH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 65.24 and a quick ratio of 65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($182.71) million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.