Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the quarter. Apache comprises approximately 3.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Apache worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apache by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apache by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra increased their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apache from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

APA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 12,129,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

