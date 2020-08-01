Apache (NYSE:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Apache (NYSE:APA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

APA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $15.35. 12,129,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,932. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

