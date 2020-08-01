Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of APO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.99%.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,187,598 shares of company stock worth $51,642,778. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $90,016,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after buying an additional 1,339,007 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

