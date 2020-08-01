AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their hold rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

NYSE ATR traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 668,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

