ARAW (ARAW) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. ARAW has a market cap of $22,187.04 and approximately $77.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.04927092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00053183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029633 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

